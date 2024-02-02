Kirklees Rise Farsley: Woman seriously injured after becoming trapped under car on driveway in Leeds
A woman has suffered serious crush injuries after she got stuck under her own car.
Police are appealing for witnesses after the woman, who is in her 60s, was trapped under her own car.
The incident happened on a driveway on Kirklees Rise in the Farsley area of Leeds shortly after 2pm on Friday (February 2).
Emergency services were called to the scene and the woman was taken to hospital with serious crush injuries, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said.
The car involved in the incident was a Vauxhall Corsa, and nobody else is believed to have been involved.
Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have video footage to contact them by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 890 of 2/2.