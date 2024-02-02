Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses after the woman, who is in her 60s, was trapped under her own car.

The incident happened on a driveway on Kirklees Rise in the Farsley area of Leeds shortly after 2pm on Friday (February 2).

Police are searching for anyone who might have witnessed the incident. Picture by Google

Emergency services were called to the scene and the woman was taken to hospital with serious crush injuries, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said.

The car involved in the incident was a Vauxhall Corsa, and nobody else is believed to have been involved.