Fancy abseiling more than 80 metres down this Leeds landmark?

Adrenaline junkies are being invited to abseil down one of the tallest buildings in Leeds to raise cash for the British Red Cross.

Standing at 269ft, the MSV building on Jacob Street is the landmark which brave Yorkshire folk can descend from.

Entrants are asked to wear fancy dress during the event with a prize on offer for the best costume.

Helen Whale, Senior Community Fundraiser for the British Red Cross in Yorkshire, said: “The Leeds Abseil is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see this fantastic city from an alternative perspective.

“The money raised will make a real difference.”

To sign up for the event, which is on Sunday, May 20, visit bit.ly/2F32FWn.