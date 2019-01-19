Family of brave Leeds boy Toby Nye announce funeral

The family of a brave boy whose battle with cancer inspired a huge fundraising campaign have announced details of his funeral.

Six-year-old Toby Nye, from Osmondthorpe, captured the hearts of Leeds United supporters and people from around the city after being diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2017.

He was declared cancer free last year after undergoing groundbreaking antibody therapy - made possible thanks to a £200,000 fundraising campaign backed by players and staff at Leeds United - but in October it was announced he was suffering from a brain tumour.

Tributes were paid after Toby's family announced his death on January 13.

His life will be celebrated by family and close friends at Elland Road stadium after a funeral is held at Cottingley Crematorium on January 25.

The family said on Twitter: "Our beautiful warrior's celebration of life will be held on Friday, January 25, at 3.40pm at Cottingley Crematorium

"Everyone is welcome to attend Toby's funeral celebration of life, however can we please ask that only family and close friends attend Elland Road."