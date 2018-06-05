Family desperate for news of Leeds restaurant chef who went missing on a night out

A young Leeds man has gone missing from the city centre.

Sean Hughes, 26, was last seen getting out of a taxi on New Briggate in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He had been visiting a friend's house and left at around 1.40am, but did not return to his home in Roundhay and has not been in contact with his family since.

Sean is a chef at Trinity Leeds tapas restaurant Pintura.

He is described as around 6ft tall and stockily built with dark hair.

Sean's aunt Marie Hughes said the family are 'blindsided' by his disappearance.

"It’s completely out of character, we are a very close family and Sean is close to his parents. He loves cycling and enjoys his job. We are blindsided that he is missing, and hoping that he is OK."