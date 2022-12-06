Police have issued an appeal on behalf of the family of Solomon Agyemang, 12, who was last seen yesterday (Monday) morning in the Lupset area of Wakefield.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “He is described as black male, medium build with short black hair. Solomon was last seen wearing a blue Nike tracksuit, black puffer jacket and black and red Nike Jordan trainers. He has links to Leeds and Manchester and enquiries suggest he may travel by train. Officers and Solomon’s family are concerned for his welfare and are appealing to the public to assist with ongoing enquiries to locate him.

“Anyone who may know of Solomon’s current whereabouts or believes they may have seen him is asked to contact police via 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting log 1718 of 5th December.”