Fairfield Hill Bramley: Teenager taken to hospital after crash involving police vehicle
A teenager required hospital treatment after the motorbike he was riding collided with a marked police vehicle in Leeds.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 09:05 BST
The rider of the motorcycle, a 16-year-old male, received an injury to his leg following the incident at 10.02am yesterday on Fairfield Hill in Bramley.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance. His injuries are not life-threatening.
A scene and road closure was put in place for collision investigation work.
West Yorkshire Police Professional Standards Directorate has been notified and is liaising with the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is normal practice for such an incident.