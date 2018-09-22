Extreme wind and rain set to batter Yorkshire this weekend as yellow weather warnings issued

Have your say

Strong rain and heavy wind is set to batter Yorkshire this weekend - with the possibility of flooding and even 'danger to life'.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain for most of Yorkshire, taking effect on Sunday.

Extreme rain is predicted for the region by the Met Office

Another yellow weather warning for wind has also been issued for the Yorkshire coast.

Material being thrown into the air from strong gusts has the possibility to injure or endanger people, the forecaster said, and power cuts, travel disruption and flooding could all hit Yorkshire from Sunday morning onwards.

Strong winds combining with heavy rain will make life difficult and motorists are advised not to travel on Sunday where possible.

What to expect

The forecaster said: "Spray and flooding on roads probably making for difficult driving conditions and longer journey times

"Bus and train services probably affected with some journey times taking longer

"Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

"Potential for another very windy spell across parts of the UK through Sunday

"There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

"There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs or through falling trees and branches

"There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

"There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

"There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties"

A spokesman said:

"During Sunday there is the potential for a developing weather system to track across southern UK, which is likely to bring a swathe of persistent and at times heavy rain, as well the potential for strong winds.

"Whilst there remains some uncertainty in the precise track and intensity of the system, and thus the location of the heaviest, most persistent rainfall, many places could see 20-30mm, with up to 50mm possible in some isolated spots.

"With strong winds also forecast in places, and recent heavy rain, drains and culverts blocked by debris could mean impacts in places which would not normally be affected by these rainfall amounts."

Where in Yorkshire will be affected?

The yellow weather warning for rain is set to hit parts of Yorkshire including Huddersfield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham.

Strong wind warnings have been put out for the coast including Scarborough and Hull,

What about Monday?

So far, no warning has yet been issued for Monday although this is subject to change, and any floodwater on roads could still cause issues come Monday morning and the school and work commute.