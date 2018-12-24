Extreme weather warning for fog issued in Leeds as water taxis suspended

Have your say

A weather warning for dense fog has been issued for Leeds today as water taxis are suspended in the city centre due to the weather.

A yellow weather warning for fog will be in place from 3pm today, which will remain in place until 11am on Christmas Day.

Water taxis have been suspended in Leeds city centre this morning due to the weather.

The fog could also cause flights to be delayed or cancelled.

The weather comes just two weeks after an eerie thick fog descended on the city one afternoon.

The warning states: "Fog or freezing fog patches, dense in places, becoming widespread and then slow to clear for some on Christmas Day.

"Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible

"There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights"

Here is the forecast from the Met Office for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:

Today:

Morning freezing fog patches will be slow to clear, perhaps lingering all day in one or two spots. Otherwise, largely fine but cold, with light winds and some bright spells developing during the afternoon. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Tonight:

Freezing fog reforming quickly this evening, becoming widespread and dense in places overnight. A cold night with a widespread frost and light winds. Minimum temperature -5 °C.

Christmas Day

A foggy and frosty start is likely on Christmas Day. Fog will be dense in places and slow to clear with some parts remaining dull all day. Light winds. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Boxing Day will be milder but dull and cloudy with patchy rain over hills. Thursday and Friday remaining mostly dry, but misty at times. Perhaps some brighter spells developing.