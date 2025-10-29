Leaders of Jamaica Society Leeds have spoken of the ‘devastating’ impact of Hurricane Melissa - the worst storm in the nation’s history

Melissa struck Jamaica on Tuesday with top sustained winds of 185mph. Parts of the island have been left underwater.

A spokesman said: “ Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected our loved ones, family, friends, and the wider Jamaican community during these incredibly difficult and challenging times. We know that many of you are anxious for news and concerned for the wellbeing of relatives and friends back home. “

Hurricane Melissa made landfall in eastern Cuba earlier today (Wednesday) as a Category 3 storm after pummelling Jamaica as one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record, the US National Hurricane Centre said.

Hundreds of thousands of people had been evacuated to shelters in Cuba, and a hurricane warning was in effect for the provinces of Granma, Santiago de Cuba, Guantanamo, Holguin and Las Tunas.

Early on Wednesday, Melissa had top sustained winds of 115mph and was moving north east at 12mph, according to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) in Miami.

Extensive damage was reported in parts of Clarendon in southern Jamaica and in the south-western parish of St Elizabeth, which was “under water”, said Desmond McKenzie, deputy chairman of Jamaica’s Disaster Risk Management Council.

Tourists are evacuated to a theatre and strong winds shake palm trees as Storm Melissa hits Jamaica. | SWNS

The storm also damaged four hospitals and left one without power, forcing officials to evacuate 75 patients, Mr McKenzie said.

More than half a million customers were without power late on Tuesday as officials reported that most of the island experienced downed trees, power lines and extensive flooding.

The government said it hopes to reopen all of Jamaica’s airports as early as Thursday to ensure the quick distribution of emergency relief supplies.

The storm has already been blamed for seven deaths in the Caribbean – three in Jamaica, three in Haiti and one in the Dominican Republic.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Leeds City Council has spoken in support of all those affected by the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica, the strongest storm to hit the Caribbean in modern history.

The Leader of Leeds City Council, Councillor James Lewis, said: “Our hearts go out to the people of Jamaica and the Caribbean as we see the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa. I know that many people in Leeds have longstanding family and community ties to Jamaica, and this is an anxious time for many.

"Our residents who are affected and their loved ones in Jamaica are in our thoughts. I have been briefed by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office ministerial team, and the UK Government is monitoring developments closely.

"The British High Commission in Kingston is supporting British nationals on the island. Our government is preparing to deliver disaster response and humanitarian assistance to affected areas in coordination with the Jamaican government.”

The advice for people in Jamaica is:

Follow local emergency instructions and weather alerts

Stay indoors and avoid coastal or low-lying areas

Contact the British High Commission in Kingston if you need urgent help: +1 876 936 0700 www.gov.uk/world/jamaica

British nationals in Jamaica should register their presence with the FCDO: https://www.register.service.csd.fcdo.gov.uk/jamaica-20251028/tell-the-uk-government-youre-in-jamaica

For the latest official updates: UK travel advice – gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/Jamaica