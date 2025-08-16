This week dozens of residents said they are living near West Yorkshire’s so-called ‘Toxic Town’ Cleckheaton and in fear for their lives. The story, explained.

What’s happening?

Residents of Westgate, Cleckheaton, in West Yorkshire, claim the dust is coming from building work on nearby contaminated land. They are now calling for a halt at the works after five samples of the dust they sent off for testing came back positive for asbestos.

They claim they are "fearing for their lives" with adults and children suffering from health consequences, including being prescribed inhalers to deal with breathlessness and having chest x-rays to check for cancer.

Tracy Weaver, 55, says she is ‘terrified’ | SWNS

Dust has been found on properties up to three streets behind the development location, according to locals. Contamination reports say asbestos has been 'potentially' found in all four areas of the six-acre building site.

Though it was reported an "unknown quantity" of asbestos was allegedly dumped at one area - which used to be home to a industrial works which involved asbestos - yet the "exact location" is not known.

Residents say the toxic fibres are being released by diggers and also blown into the air by the wind from uncovered mounds of excavated ground and has been nesting on cars, houses, and even inside homes.

Residents say they are “terrified.”

One resident Tracy Weaver, 55, said: "We are all terrified of the consequences of inhaling the toxic dust. Some of us believe we are living in the new 'Toxic Town. You would have thought lessons would have been learnt from the mistakes made in Corby. We have six new people on the street needing inhalers, four have been referred for chest x-rays.

"There are also two children, a two year old and a nine year old with blocked lungs struggling to breathe. Those with pre-existing health conditions are saying they have had to have their dosages increased. We are helpless and terrified for our lives."

"We are desperate. This has been going on for 14 weeks now us all breathing in asbestos, children and adults with breathing difficulties, it’s such a concern and money can not come before residents' health." Resident Janine Gray, 44

Another local resident, who does want to be named, said: "Since construction began, harmful dust has covered our home, forcing us indoors and affecting our health. I used to love our home, but with constant dust, confirmed asbestos, and being unable to enjoy our garden, I have truly fallen out of love with it and still no one is taking responsibility."

So what is the background?

Records show planning permission to build 180 new homes was originally submitted by Strata Homes Ltd on September 8 2021 but development only began from October 17 2023 onwards when they were approved.

Records also stated the redeveloped area is 16 acres and was a "mix of brownfield and greenfield" land. The works are planned to be complete by 2028. The site has since been taken on by affordable housing provider, Thirteen Group, though the construction is still being carried out by Strata Homes.

In several supporting information documents including Contamination Reports submitted alongside the planning application geo-environmental consultancy firm, Lithos, stated asbestos was 'potentially' found in all four areas (A - D) of the site.

Though they state an "unknown quantity" of asbestos was allegedly dumped at area A - which used to be home to a industrial works which involved asbestos - yet the "exact location" is not known. It is said to have been dumped by the previous tenant and was filled over.

Though residents say asbestos wasn't dumped but an asbestos factory called A Roberts Heckmondwike LTD which was active in the location for 50 years. The factory wasn't included in geo-environmental reports, according to residents. Other buildings in the plot include a former rolling mill, scrap yard, malthouse, brickworks and a quarry.

Was anything done?

A Remediation Strategy was also provided in the application which outlined how risks associated with any contaminants on the site, including asbestos, would be mitigated. It says that a “precautionary approach” should be taken during initial works, anticipating that more asbestos would be found.

It also outlines the contractors responsibilities including to prevent the off-site migration of contaminants via airborne dust and vapours. This includes wetting soil containing asbestos to prevent the dust from being whipped into the air by wind.

An inhaler that was prescribed by the doctors for Tracy Weaver. | SWNS

Measures will also be taken to prevent contaminated soil from being accessed by new homeowners on the estate. But since the works have begun residents say they have found thick layers of dust on their cars and homes. Footage taken by residents shows excavation being taking place just metres from people's properties. Other videos show dust lingering in the air as workers develop the land.

The testing

Following this, seven residents have had dust found on their properties between June and July of this year tested and analysed by asbestos specialist, Acorn.

Results found five of the properties in the area, had confirmation that there was amosite [brown asbestos] present in the dust in two samples, and chrysotile [white asbestos] in three samples.

What does the council say?

Kirklees council say they "understand" how concerned residents are about asbestos at the site and have since "ordered extra tests" for "hazardous chemicals" to respond to their worries.

It previously reassured residents saying they it be taking "concerns" over air quality raised "seriously". They said they had carried out "nineteen monitoring visits in recent months" at the site and are in "regular dialogue with the developer to make sure the conditions of the planning approval are being met". The dialogue included analysing and reporting on any "hazardous chemicals" reportedly found and the site and ensuring they are at a "safe level". They also said they are also "taking expert external advice" to make sure residents are "safe and protected".

Kirklees Council have now said they will carry out extra air quality testing around a building site in Cleckheaton in response to concerns. The council have also since confirmed that the site was once home to industrial units that "involved asbestos".

A spokesperson for the council said: "There are strict rules about how the developer manages the site and any emissions their work causes. At a public meeting attended by council officials last week (Wednesday 6 August), residents raised serious concerns about dust escaping from the site and affecting nearby homes. Local people’s concerns centred around the potential for asbestos to escape from the site and into local homes.

"Despite current testing showing asbestos being managed effectively at the site, the council has ordered additional independent testing of air quality to give reassurance to residents

"Starting this week (week commencing 11 August 2025), independent testing for asbestos in the air will be carried out around the site. The council has also pledged to step up its efforts to ensure all the conditions to control dust and manage contaminated land are being followed. We understand how concerned residents are about asbestos at the site.

"Like many building sites in Kirklees, and across the country, there are hazardous chemicals in the ground that need to be managed carefully. That’s why we’ve ordered these extra tests to respond to what residents have seen and address their understandable worries.

“We will carry out this thorough testing as quickly as we can and report the results back to residents before deciding what, if any, further action is needed. In the meantime, we will continue to monitor the site closely.”

What do the developers say?

The developer, Thirteen Group, say that their redevelopment is in line with safety regulations.

Thirteen chief executive, Matt Forrest, said they are "aware of local residents' concerns" and have "sought assurances from the specialist contractor handling the remediation of the site".

He said: “The contractor has confirmed that work is progressing in a phased and controlled manner, in line with the remediation plan approved by Kirklees Council, and in full compliance with national regulations.

“The site has been visited multiple times by officers from both Kirklees Council and once by officers from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) – they have looked at how the site is operating and carried out various assessments, none of which have identified anything of concern.

“The contractor continues to manage dust through approved mitigation methods, has monitoring in place, and is in regular dialogue with the HSE and Kirklees Council to ensure work is carried out safely.”

Crowdfunding

Residents have since started a crowdfunding page which will help them pursue legal action in attempts to stop the development. They are also calling for a stop to the development until independent testing and a review of safety measures is undertaken. You can donate here.

Strata has been approached for a comment.

Further info

'Toxic Town' was the name given to Corby, Northants, in Netflix documentary about the high number of birth defects caused by airborne toxic pollutants from demolished steelworks.