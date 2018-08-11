Have your say

City Beach is one of the most popular summer events in Leeds city centre and it returns on August 11.

Here's everything you need to know if you’re heading to the Leeds City Centre beach.

Where will the beach be?

Although this popular summer attraction is usually set up in Millennium Square, this year it’s on the move.

This year’s City Beach will be located at the Victoria Gardens, next to Leeds Art Gallery.

The space will be transformed into a landlocked seafront, with deck chairs, ice cream stalls and fairground rides.

When will it be open?

City Beach returns on Saturday, August 11 and will run until Sunday September 2.

This popular family attraction will be open from 10.30am to 6pm daily.

What will be there?

As well as plenty of sand, there will be deck chairs, ice cream stalls and fairground rides, plus music from Heart Yorkshire and organised kids' activities on weekends.

Bounce on the Bamboo Bungee Trampolines, visit the Jungle Funhouse or get behind the wheel on the Waikiki cars- there’s plenty of activities to choose from.

There will also be a beach BBQ, a traditional seaside sweet stall and a slushie stall, so if you’re feeling peckish City Beach has it covered.

How much does it cost?

Entry to City Beach is free, although there are charges for some of the rides, which include bungee trampolines, a surf simulator and a jungle-themed funhouse.

Sit back and relax on a deckchair while the kids build sandcastles, play beach games and join in with organised activities.