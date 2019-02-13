Everything we know after man who fell from inner ring road bridge arrested over Armley murder A man who fell from a city centre bridge was arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a flat in Leeds yesterday Here's everything we know so far: 1. Traffic builds in city centre We received reports of a police incident in the city centre which was causing heavy traffic and bus diversions at around 11.30am - along with this picture from Mark Sowden. Mark Sowden ugc Buy a Photo 2. Road closed Police then confirmed that the Inner Ring Road was closed after a man fell from the bridge over the A64 and survived. He received serious injuries and was taken to hospital jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Police statement "At 10:14am today police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending an incident where a man had fallen from a footbridge over the A64 near to Quarry House, Leeds." jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Armley incident Meanwhile, we began receiving reports that a road in Armley had been closed off by police. Tony Johnson jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3