Eurovision You Decide: Yorkshire teenager one of six hopefuls tonight

X Factor 2017 quarter-finalist from Barnsley Holly Tandy will be battling it out tonight to represent the UK for the Eurovision Song Contest

Holly, who appeared on The X-Factor when she was just 16, will battle it out with five other acts in a bid to land a place at this year’s final in Tel Aviv.

The six contestants share three songs - each putting their own spin on one of the potential entries which will be chosen in a live BBC 2 show from 7.30pm.

Both Holly - who at 17 is the show's youngest competitor - and All Together Now winner Michael Rice - are performing a song called Bigger Than Us.

They will compete against a song called Freaks by Jordan Clarke and Maid and one called Sweet Lies by Kerrie-Anne and Anisa.

Holly, who made her theatrical debut as Dorothy in the Blackpool Winter Garden production of Wizard of Oz last year, said: “My version of Bigger Than Us is a country pop song which is really current and cool, and similar to a Taylor Swift/Miley Cyrus vib."

Holly Tandy

The hopefuls will be trying to impress three judges: presenter Rylan Clark-Neal, BBC Radio 1 DJ Mollie King and DJ and presenter Marvin Humes - and viewers at home.

It is the second year in a row a South Yorkshire singer has sought to represent the UK at the contest.

In 2018, Doncaster singer Raya was beaten in qualifying with winner SuRie finishing 24th out of 26 in the final.

Her performance was interrupted by a stage invader, who grabbed her microphone and shouted slogans about the media.