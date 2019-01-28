Why Leeds shoppers won't buy Morrisons' new 20p eco-friendly paper bags

Leeds’ shoppers are not convinced by Morrisons’ new paper bags scheme which is being trialled at eight UK locations including the Hunslet and Yeadon store.

The paper bags, similar to those used in US supermarkets, cost 20p making them 5p more expensive than a standard plastic bag.

The Hunslet and Yeadon Morrisons' store.

Shoppers in Leeds today told the YEP that they would not be tempted to buy the bags, largely because they don’t believe they will last as long as a plastic bag, or bag for life.

Ben Williams, 22, from Driffield, also wasn’t convinced by the price of the bags.

He said: “I don’t know why the price is so much larger... You could rip it on the way back to the car and then it’s useless and you’ve wasted 20p.”

Morrisons' began trialling the new eco-friendly bags in eight UK stores today, including Hunslet and Yeadon.

Although Jamie Hopper, 34, from Middleton, didn’t think that the bags were a bad idea, he wouldn’t use them himself.

He said: “In a certain respect there’ll be good but for heavier shopping we bring bags for life from home so we don’t have to keep buying them. If they want people to use them, they need to make them cheaper, even 1p or 2p cheaper it would still be better.”

For Stuart Yelland, 71, from Middleton, paper bags were phased out for a reason.

He said: “When I was young we used to have paper bags, they’d give you them for free on the market, but they’d break, especially in bad weather.”

Mr. Yelland didn’t believe that switching back to paper would have a positive impact on the environment, “I think the damage is done. We do know what the effect is on the environment, but I can’t do anything, I’m just on my own. It’s down to the government and the big companies to sort it all out.”

Helen Bradshaw, 42, from Hunslet, thought they were a good idea. She said:

“It’s the first I’ve seen them today. If they’re recyclable I’d use them yes. I think it’s a really good idea. The price doesn’t put me off, I try and recycle most things.”

The paper bags are the latest in a series of efforts by the supermarket to reduce plastic in its stores, including removing the plastic film from flowers, enabling customers to bring their own containers to their butchers and fishmongers counters, moving all loose fruit and veg to be sold in paper rather than plastic bags and removing plastic packaging from many items such as cucumbers during the British growing season.

Morrisons’ group customer and marketing director, Andy Atkinson, said:

“These bags do exactly the same job as standard plastic carrier bags. They are tough, reusable and can help keep a large amount of plastic out of the environment.”

The trial has been introduced in response to customers who have told Morrisons reducing plastic is their number one environmental concern. The bags have a similar capacity to their standard plastic carrier bags and are 100% PEFC accredited meaning they are sourced from forests that are managed responsibly.

They will initially be available only in the following locations: Camden and Wood Green in London; Skipton, Hunslet and Yeadon in Yorkshire; Erskine in Scotland; Gibraltar; and Abergavenny, Wales.