Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A “first of its kind” aquatic robot is set to clean up waterways in Leeds city centre.

Inspired by a whale shark and using cutting-edge technology from the Netherlands, Yorkshire Design Group and partners launched Wasteshark on Leeds Waterfront yesterday (Thursday, July 4).

The drone, which is powered by electric motors, can scoop up to 500kg of waste from the surface of the water per day as it swims along.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The idea was generated by the Leeds Waterfront Group, a sub-group of the West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce’s Property and Economic Forum.

Wasteshark, a litter-eating 'shark', is cleaning Leeds waterways in the city centre. Photo: Yorkshire Design Group | Yorkshire Design Group

Chairman Paul Ellison said: “We are very pleased to have put this innovative project together with support from local businesses as well as Leeds City Council and Leeds Civic Trust.

“We’re confident that it will generate real benefits to the city and also draw attention to the need to keep our waterways clean and attractive for all to enjoy”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project is also the first of its kind to systematically record the volume and types of waste collected, and the very first use of this technology to be approved by the Canal Rivers Trust on its UK waterways.