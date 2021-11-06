"Time for action": Leeds activists call on global leaders for support in tackling climate change issues

Groups from across West Yorkshire joined together as part of a series of rallies across the country - calling on COP26 leaders to support their cause.

The Reverend Jonathan Swales - Associate Priest, Leeds St George Church - was leading a group of around 40 people from Christian Climate Action through a series of "prayer stations" on the way to join protesters at Millennium Square.

Speaking to the YEP on the steps of Leeds Town Hall, the Reverend said that changes needed to be made immediately.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Protesters gathered in the square. PIC: JPI

"Without big changes, we face mass starvation and societal collapse", the Reverend said.

Andrea Hill joined the prayer walk in Leeds today.

She told how she wanted their fight to be "visible" and said climate change was a "very important issue".

Speaking of what changes Leeds residents need to make, Andrea said: "My son is holding a sign we says 'We can do it'.

Holly Button PIC: JPI

"That is the message.

"We can change, people do want change to happen.

"We really care about God's earth."

Crowds marched through the streets of Leeds as part of the climate change rally - fronted by Sheffield-based Unite Union Brass Band.

Melissa Maddison PIC: JPI

Secretary Melissa Maddison - who was part of the band in Leeds today - told the YEP how music helped to rally the protesters.

She said: "It is just a completely different atmosphere with the band at the front.

"We really wanted to come and support the event.

"It helps give that layer of entertainment and people can hear us at a distance [as we go through the streets].

Andrea Hill PIC: JPI

"We are all in this fight together."

Holly Button attended Millennium Square wearing a custom shirt which said "we fight climate change like girls".

She said: "I have got kids.

"I'm worried it is not going to be a good future for them."

Thousands gathered in Millennium Square for speeches - including a passionate talk by West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin.

She is now set to head to the COP26 summit in Glasgow to "champion" West Yorkshire.