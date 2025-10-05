Birds seeking refuge from the frozen north will grace UK woodlands and gardens this month 🧊

Across the country, migrating birds will be arriving in their thousands this month

You’ll be able to spot many of them in local woods and hedgerows gorging themselves on berries

The RSPB says although some of them look rather similar, you can tell them apart by a few key features

Another shy species will be a little easier to find too, as it seeks out a supplementary snack

New arrivals and hungry locals are going to define the coming month, when it comes to birdwatching.

October will see an influx of birds arrive in the UK– here from Scandinavia or Russia to while away the winter months. These new migrants will bolster local bird populations, making some less common species easier to spot than usual, while others will be driven out of hiding to seek new food sources as the weather continues to cool.

To help out casual nature lovers and aspiring birders alike, we’ve taken a look at conservation charity the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds’ (RSPB) Nature’s Calendar for October, to see which unique and sometimes rare species you’ll have a better chance of finding this month.

Here were a few of the most exciting:

(Clockwise from left) Fieldfares, redwings, goldcrests, and bearded tits are among the birds it'll become a little easier to spot in the UK this month | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock)

1. Bearded tits

These unusual little birds - known for the male’s striking black ‘moustaches’ - aren’t actually true tits, the RSPB says. They are particularly shy, and spend their time hidden deep within reedbeds in coastal parts of England, Wales and Scotland, “with only their distinctive pinging calls giving a clue to their presence”.

But come October, these recluses will venture out into the open a little more often. The charity says this is because the insects they rely on for food during spring and summer are harder to find, causing them to turn to reed seeds. But these are hard for them to grind up - so they need to venture out into the open to find grit to eat as well.

2. Goldcrests

The UK’s smallest birds, goldcrests are found near-nationwide across all four countries. Olive in colour, they are named for the brilliant pop of yellow plumage atop their tiny heads.

But the RSPB says once again, autumn and winter are the best times to spot them flitting about in conifers or mixed woodland. This is because there will suddenly be quite a few more of them, as resident birds are joined by their cousins arriving from Scandinavia - an impressive journey for a bird which only weighs as much as six paperclips.

3. Redwings

Another seasonal migrant which will soon be arriving en masse from Iceland and other parts of the frozen north, redwings are a member of the thrush family. They seek out berry-laden trees and hedges at this time of year across all of the UK (except for a small part of northern Scotland where they are now year-round residents), often joining together with flocks of other birds.

As their name might suggest, redwings can be identified by the rust-red patches beneath their wings, as well as their distinctive pale ‘eyebrows’. The RSPB recommends also listening for their ‘seep seep’ calls in the night as they pass overhead - sometimes in their thousands.

4. Fieldfares

Fieldfares are another type of thrush - one which can be easily mistaken for song or mistle thrushes by the uninitiated. These birds breed in northern and eastern Europe, and also make their way to the UK in October to spend the winter. You can never be too certain just how many will migrate here in any given year - with this coming down to how berries stocks are doing back in their homeland.

Again found in large, mixed flocks seeking out berries all across the UK, the RSPB says you can tell them apart by their relatively larger size compared to other thrushes. They also have a distinctive blue-grey heads, and a “chuckling ‘chack, chack, chack’ call”.

Want to spend more time outside this autumn and help nature from your own backyard? Why not check out some of our other coverage, like this piece on what you can plant in your garden this month to help wildlife over winter – and this one on an autumn ‘superfood’ to add to your bird feeder.