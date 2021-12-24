The reserve, built on the site of the decomissioned Rodley Water Treatment Works, says it will close on Wednesday January 5 after having "no option".

It comes after outline planning permission was granted for the development of the derelict Airedale Mills site adjoining the access to the Reserve. Works involve the replacement of the old canal swing bridge, which is the vehicle access to the nature reserve, together with additional road works to the approach on Moss Bridge Road.

Developers, Dynamic Capital And Investments Ltd, estimate that the works could take up to five months, starting in the new year, and will cut off access for vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians over the canal.

Rodley Nature Reserve which will be closing in the new year to allow for works on a new housing development. Picture: John Peat

Rodley Nature Reserve Trust said: "The Trust has no option but to close the Reserve to the public with effect from Wednesday January 5. The closure period is uncertain and will depend on weather conditions and how work progresses – information about a reopening date will be posted on the website and social media as soon as it is known.

"Trustees are aware of the importance of the Reserve to both wildlife and the community and will strive to minimise the duration of the closure. The Trust regrets the necessity for the closure but looks forward to welcoming back our many visitors, migrant birds, butterflies and moths in the spring of 2022."

The former Airedale Mills site extends to two hectares. The mill complex was constructed in the 1860s to accommodate small textile businesses.

These buildings have since been demolished, leaving a cleared and vacant Brownfield site comprising a mix of grassed areas and large areas of hard-standing where the buildings once stood, along with associated car parking.