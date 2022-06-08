Relaxed mowing schedule set to be implemented in more areas in and around Leeds

They claim that as a result of the schedule already being in place alongside much of the highway network, more habitats have been created for animals, insects and birds.

Certain areas are now mowed just once a year to increase biodiversity and create a more 'visually interesting' environment.

The schedule is set to be rolled out in more areas. Credit: Leeds City Council

The improvement of conditions for bugs and insects helps to provide food for birds and mammals, whilst uncut areas also create space for insects to shelter and breed.

Reducing the amount of mowing is part of the plan for Leeds to become a carbon neutral city by 2030, as less mowing can increase the number of bees and other pollinators. It can also help to reduce carbon by creating more wildflowers and shrubs.

Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for public health and active lifestyles, said: “Relaxed mowing has already been introduced across Leeds alongside much of the highway network and within many of our parks and open spaces.

"This has already really helped to create improved, more naturalistic habitats for people, insects and wildlife and I am pleased that we will now be rolling this out more widely across the city.

“We want to continue to develop this approach, while engaging with residents and users on our plans as well as seeking to create 50 hectares of new woodland each year through our woodland creation initiative.”

The woodland creation initiative also includes the planting of 5.8 million more trees across the next 25 years.

Councillor Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: “I am really pleased to see that a relaxed mowing schedule is being introduced in more areas across the city.