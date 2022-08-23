MP Sir Greg Knight welcomes action to tackle East Riding's fast food litter

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Greg Clark MP, has said he is making it possible for councils to now set planning conditions that secure commitment from new proposed food takeaway outlets to deter litter being generated from their premises.

The new plans will enable councils to ask such premises to install new litter bins, put up appropriate signage and encourage the responsible disposal of litter by their customers.

Sir Greg, the Conservative MP for East Yorkshire, said: “Litter is a blight on our streets and a source of frustration and anger to residents, as well as being off-putting to visiting tourists.

Sir Greg Knight MP

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am therefore pleased that the Government has decided to empower local councils to require new food businesses opening to assist in cleaning up the litter they generate.

“Clean streets are integral to the character and wellbeing of our towns and tourist areas.