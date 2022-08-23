MP Sir Greg Knight welcomes action to tackle East Riding's fast food litter
East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight has welcomed new Government action designed to help councils tackle unwanted litter discarded from fast food outlets.
The Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Greg Clark MP, has said he is making it possible for councils to now set planning conditions that secure commitment from new proposed food takeaway outlets to deter litter being generated from their premises.
The new plans will enable councils to ask such premises to install new litter bins, put up appropriate signage and encourage the responsible disposal of litter by their customers.
Sir Greg, the Conservative MP for East Yorkshire, said: “Litter is a blight on our streets and a source of frustration and anger to residents, as well as being off-putting to visiting tourists.
“I am therefore pleased that the Government has decided to empower local councils to require new food businesses opening to assist in cleaning up the litter they generate.
It comes as the Burger King outlet in Bridlington is set to reopen at The Promenades shopping centre.
“Clean streets are integral to the character and wellbeing of our towns and tourist areas.
“It should be for local councils to decide on the scope and use of these powers, as they will know where and when action needs taking.“I am pleased that local councillors in future will be able to use planning conditions in this way to ensure our streets are cleaner and tidier and therefore more attractive to residents, visitors and tourists alike.”For the latest news, views and campaigns from Westminster visit Sir Greg Knight’s website at www.gregknight.com.