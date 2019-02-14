Motorists warned to avoid these Leeds roads tonight due to anti-Brexit protest

Have your say

Leeds Council are warning motorists to avoid roads in the city centre as anti-Brexit protesters take to the streets.

Campaigners are gathering at City Square at 5.30pm before starting their march at 6pm. West Yorkshire Police will be monitoring the event.

Motorists have been warned to avoid the area around:

City Square

Boar Lane

Duncan Street

New Market Street

Vicar Lane

The Headrow

The March will end at Victoria Gardens, in front of Leeds Art Gallery, at 6.30pm.

The Government is today facing a parliamentary defeat on a motion which could prevent a No Deal Brexit.

Some members of the European Research Group (ERG) of MPs, who are pushing for a harder Brexit, say they will not support the Government.

Those not supporting the Government say ruling out a no-deal Brexit will weaken the UK’s negotiating position in Brussels.