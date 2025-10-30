More than 500 solar panels set to be installed at primary school

Plans have been submitted to install more than 500 solar panels on a primary school roof.

The proposals were put forward on behalf of Upton Primary School, near Pontefract, as part of a £2m solar-powered classrooms scheme.

The school is one of six Wakefield Council-maintained schools chosen to take part in a green energy partnership.

The council signed up to the Solar for Schools (SfS) project in July 2023 as part of its ambition to become a carbon neutral authority.

It is hoped the project could lead to an annual reduction of 456 tonnes of greenhouse gas.

Documents submitted to the local authority by SfS, a not-for-profit organisation, said it was unlikely that “glint and glare” from the panels would not affect residents living close the school.

A statement said: “There are plenty of trees surrounding the school site that make it extremely difficult to see the roof slopes.

“The possibility for negative impact from the proposed installation will be very difficult.

“It is considered that the proposed installation would only enhance the school building and appeal of being a modern learning centre looking towards the future and creating a vision of sustainability for its students.”

Five other primary schools in the district have been chosen to take part in the pilot project – Featherstone Purston St Thomas’, Hendal Primary, Moorthorpe Primary, Carlton J&I and Ackworth Howard J&I.

Installing of solar panels on school roofs or land enables a direct feed of renewable electricity.

SfS retains the rights to sell any surplus electricity to the national grid.

The council, which has set itself a target of becoming a carbon neutral organisation by 2030, became involved in the project following a recommendation from West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

SfS has worked with a number of schools and local authorities, including neighbouring Leeds City Council.

In February this year, Upton Primary was also chosen to receive a share of funding to de-carbonise council buildings.

Much of the funding came from the government after the council was awarded £3.8m by the department for energy security and net zero (DESNZ).

The grant was part of the public sector de-carbonisation scheme (PSDS).

The initiative helps public sector bodies de-carbonise their property estates, primarily by switching older gas boilers to heat pumps.

It also aims to fund other energy efficiency measures, including replacing windows and doors and installing rooftop solar panels.