The team behind the Menston Community Fridge, which opened in Kirklands last week, hope to reduce and repurposing food waste in the village through the new initiative.

One of the founders, Ella Frances Sanderson, said: “We know there's so much food waste going on. I am always trying to spread the word out that you don’t have to be on benefits [to use the community fridge]. Anyone can come. People are embarrassed or they feel bad because they’re taking the food. It’s free food – the idea is to save the food that supermarkets are going to put in the bin.”

The team had a vision to help reduce the amount of food that ends up in landfill and to encourage the wider community to play their role in reducing food waste. This vision became reality thanks to a grant from Menston Parish Council and support from Kirklands Trust.

Menston Community Fridge opens in Kirklands Community Centre with hopes to reduce food waste. Pictured are the team behind the initiative. From left to right, Ella Sanderson, Jeni Rhodes, Heather Norris, Laura Tully, and Cathy Tully. Photo: Steve Davey

Selfless volunteer collect surplus food from supermarkets, local producers and food shops to bring back to the fridge located at Kirklands Community Centre – and the food is donated to those in need completely free-of-charge.

The team are inviting others to get involved – whether that means taking items from the fridge, donating items to the fridge, donating cash to help run costs, or offering a few hours of their time collecting food and setting up the pantry.

