Leeds records fall in fly-tipping reports as council continues crackdown to 'track and convict fly tippers'

A crackdown on fly-tipping in Leeds has seen a 15% drop in reported cases – a 15-fold increase on the national average.

Despite it remaining a major issues for communities, there has been a significant reduction over 2022/23 which Leeds City Council says coincides with the formation of its serious environmental crime team.

Established in 2022, its remit was to target, investigate and prosecute organised and industrial-scale environmental crime, with a focus on tackling repeat offenders and illegal waste carriers, who are responsible for a significant portion of fly-tipping in Leeds.

The national average of reported cases has dropped by just 1%, compared to Leeds’ impressive 15%. In addition, since 2021 the team has successfully taken 34 cases to court, securing custodial sentences and large fines for fly-tippers guilty of blighting communities. In addition, numerous vehicles involved in environmental crime have been taken off the road, with 10 being crushed in the last year alone.

Coun Mohammed Rafique, right, with members of Leeds City Council's serious environmental crime unit. (pic by LDR Service)

Councillor Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council's executive member for climate, energy, environment and green space, said, “While fly-tipping is a national problem, I am proud of the work the council is doing to tackle fly-tipping in Leeds. I am also very grateful to those residents who are playing their part too; whether taking extra care to check who takes their waste away or providing important information to help us track and convict fly tippers.

“We have been clear that we will always take swift action to limit the ability of criminals to fly-tip in Leeds, and it is welcoming to see our approach be vindicated in the recent government data. However, we are not complacent, and the message remains to those who commit environmental crime, we will find you and you will be prosecuted.”

Leeds City Council continues to advise residents not to give their waste to people unless they check their waste carriers license, where they will dispose of the waste and obtaining their full details including their name and registration number.

