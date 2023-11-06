Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

Incredible pictures of northern lights in Ilkley and Wetherby as natural phenomenon lights up Yorkshire skies

Photographers have been shared as the northern lights dazzled onlookers around Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 6th Nov 2023, 16:45 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 16:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Photos of the natural phenomenon captured from beauty spots in the likes of Ilkley and Wetherby were shared online after the skies were lit up in shades of red and green last night (Sunday).

Nicola Raistrick was one of those to share her pictures, which she took after driving to the Cow and Calf rocks in Ilkley from her home in Burley in Wharfdale at around 7pm last night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “I could see a pink hue outside and checked an app that shows you where the aurora was and decided to head up the hill. I thought the Cow and Calf would be a pretty iconic.”

Most Popular
Nicola Raistrick said it was 'such a privilege' to witness the spectacle. Photo Nicola RaistrickNicola Raistrick said it was 'such a privilege' to witness the spectacle. Photo Nicola Raistrick
Nicola Raistrick said it was 'such a privilege' to witness the spectacle. Photo Nicola Raistrick

Ms Raistrick headed to the spot with her “adventure buddy” Rijker – a seven month old German Shepherd – and watched the “breath-taking” spectacle.

She said: “I go hiking a lot and I’ve seen specs of it in Scotland but nothing like that. It was incredible.

"To the naked eye you can see the colours but looking through a camera lens is amazing. You can see it in real time.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ms Raistrick said she got tips on how to get the best pictures of the display from her daughter, who is a photographer, and was delighted with the outcome.

She said: “Not to have to go to the Arctic Circle to see something as spectacular as that was just such a privilege.”

The Guardian reports that this winter is set to bring the best northern lights displays for 20 years.

Related topics:WetherbyIlkleyYorkshireLeeds