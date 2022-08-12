IN PICTURES: Yorkshire's August heatwave - wild fires and hosepipe bans

A lone walker in Sheffield as temperatures in parts of Yorkshire hit all-time record highs, with some areas experiencing temperatures of more than 40C (104F).

Temperatures in parts of Yorkshire have hit all-time record highs, with some areas experiencing temperatures of more than 40C (104F).

By Chris Page
Friday, 12th August 2022, 9:19 am
The heat has caused fires, travel disruption and power cuts.

Emergency services in South Yorkshire, East Yorkshire and North Yorkshire issued "major incidents".

Yorkshire Water has announced a hosepipe ban as a result of the continued dry weather.

In a statement issued by the company, it revealed that parts of Yorkshire had seen the lowest rainfall since records ban more than 130 years ago.

1. Yorkshire heatwave

Cooling off in Sheffield city centre.The Met Office has issued an 'extreme' amber heatwave warning for many parts of Yorkshire with high heat expected to last until Sunday August 14

2. Yorkshire heatwave

Farmers pass fireweed as they take advantage of the long hot dry weather to harvest the wheat in fields close to Thixendale in the Yorkshire Wolds.

3. Yorkshire heatwave

People enjoy the hot weather in Museum Gardens York, as the heatwave continues

4. August heatwave

The water has stopped flowing at Aysgarth Falls in Wensleydale due to the prolonged spell of hot dry weather this summer

