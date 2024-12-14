Going Green: ​Turn your washer into a lean green machine

Eco-friendly washing (photo: Adobe)

​We use our washing machine and dishwasher all the time. What’s the best way to stay on top of the dishes and laundry while being eco-friendly?

Washing machines and dishwashers make up a big part of a household’s energy consumption, so running them efficiently can make a real difference to their impact on the environment and to your water and energy bills. Here are five simple steps to make sure you’re getting the most out of your appliance whilst having the least impact on the environment:

• Use a cooler cycle, or the eco setting

Modern laundry detergents are designed to wash lightly soiled clothes effectively at 30°C or even 20°C. This not only saves energy but helps clothes last longer, so it’s the best choice for nearly all washes. Most washing machines and dishwashers also feature an eco-setting, which reduces the energy and water they use by washing more gently over a longer period.

• Run full loads during off-peak hours

Running your washing machine or dishwasher with only a half load wastes water and electricity, so always wait until you’ve got a full drum or baskets before starting a wash. Also, whenever possible run the machine during off-peak energy hours when electricity costs less and has a lower carbon-intensity.

• Choose an eco-friendly detergent

Look for washing detergents and dishwasher tablets that that are biodegradable, plant-based, and free of phosphates. They should preferably have recyclable or compostable packaging too.

• Maintenance Matters

It’s important to clean your washing machine and dishwasher filters regularly to make sure they’re working as efficiently as possible. Limescale, trapped food and other obstacles can reduce the machine’s efficiency and reduce its lifespan. Avoid overfilling your washing machine drum as water and detergent need to circulate properly. If they can’t, it can result in a bad wash which has to be repeated or can even damage to the machine. Regular servicing of appliances by a qualified technician helps them perform at their best for longer.

• Buy an energy-efficient machine

If you’re purchasing a new washing machine or dishwasher, it’s important to buy one with a high energy-efficiency rating. The ratings range from A to G, with A being the most efficient. The rating should be clearly visible when you buy a machine in a shop or online. The rating indicates how much electricity and water the machine will normally use. A G-rated dishwasher, for example, can cost almost twice as much to run as an A-rated one, according to the Energy Saving Trust, so it’s well worth investing in the most efficient option with a good warranty. A typical machine should last around seven years or more so money well spent. Visit https://energysavingtrust.org.uk/top-five-energy-consuming-home-appliances/ site.

Celebrity spot

Arsenal footballer Hector Bellerin is known as one of the Premier League’s best defenders, but off the pitch he’s a planet defender too. The Spanish right-back promised to plant 3,000 trees for every Arsenal victory, via the reforestation charity One Tree Planted, and has openly spoken up against the role of fossil fuels in climate change. Bellerin, 29, is also an investor in the National League side Forest Green Rovers, the world’s first carbon-neutral football club.

Green swap

After ordering a takeaway meal, wash and re-use the plastic containers instead of buying new Tupperware or using cling film. They can be used to store leftover food, small items like pins or screws, and batteries that need recycling.

Exploring what the problem is with plastic items

Our addiction to plastic is causing immense harm to the planet. More than 400 million tonnes of plastic are produced every year, with only about nine per cent being recycled. The rest ends up in landfills, incinerators or, sadly, in our oceans where it creates havoc with marine life.

The problem is simple. While plastic can be useful, it’s non-biodegradable and can take hundreds or even thousands of years to decompose. This means the waste can litter landscapes and accumulate in oceans, releasing toxins and microplastics into the environment.

Plastic production accounts for a large portion of all fossil fuel used, so there’s a continued need to drill for oil to produce more petrochemicals to keep up with plastic demand.

In just the last decade, we produced more plastic than in the entire 20th century, and oil and gas companies are aiming to increase production by a further 40 per cent, according to Friends of the Earth. At that level, plastic production will have a bigger environmental impact than aviation and shipping combined.

Delegates at the recent INC-5 conference in South Korea, tried to agree on a legally binding agreement to deal with the mountains of plastic waste and limit production for the future. Unfortunately, it was adjourned with little progress after oil producing states refused to agree to any production caps…. Sound familiar?

But the plastic problem remains, so speak to your MP as a plastic agreement is urgently needed and contact your supermarket about your concerns. You can also support the battle to transition away from plastics with some simple changes at home:

1. Switch to Reusables

Single-use plastics like water bottles, straws, and decorations can’t usually be recycled. Instead, choose alternatives like metal water bottles, reusable straws, and natural decorations made from paper or wood.

2. Choose loose food

Have you ever noticed how many foods at the supermarket are in plastic trays, wrapped in plastic film? This packaging is mostly made of single use plastics which can’t be recycled. Instead, buy loose fruit and veg and buy fish and meat in your tupperware from the butcher and seafood counters.

3. Look for recyclable packaging

If you can’t find foods with no packaging, look for products with recyclable or biodegradable containers. Many brands are offering products packaged in cardboard, glass, or compostable materials. Try to support these companies to drive market demand away from single-use plastic.

4. Recycle Smarter

To avoid recycling contamination, always check if a container can be recycled before putting it into the plastic recycling bin and rinse it out first. Sorting plastics correctly at home helps make sure that more plastic waste is successfully repurposed and not sent to landfill.

Fact or fiction

“It takes as much energy to make paper as steel”.

FACT.

Wood is a hard material and pulping it mechanically or chemically to make one tonne of paper can use as much energy as to produce the same amount of steel.