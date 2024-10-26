Cutting energy costs is a priority (photo: Adobe)

​It’s likely that the ongoing war in Ukraine and increasing tensions in the Middle East will remain high and possibly cause another spike in energy prices, so now is a good time to take some simple steps to keep your energy bills in check this winter:

1. Switch to a fixed tariff

About 28 million households are on standard variable tariffs affected by the energy price cap – which recently jumped up, meaning an average home is paying £1,717 a year. That means bills have risen by ten per cent and the average household bill is up by more than £12 a month, or £149 a year. You might be much better off switching to a lower fixed rate so worth exploring. A fixed rate can give you more peace of mind for the period it’s in place as you’ll be protected from unexpected price increases.

2. Insulate your loft

Without insulation, a home loses about 25 per cent of its heat through the roof, so the most effective way you can reduce heat loss quickly is to insulate your loft with around 27cm (about one foot) of mineral wool or fibreglass material. Sheep's wool is a natural alternative, although it's more expensive. You can do this yourself, which is cheapest option or hire an approved installer. However, avoid using spray foam insulation in your roof, as most mortgage lenders will not finance homes with this material in the loft.

3. Bleed your radiators

When your home’s radiators aren’t working efficiently, you’re more likely to turn your heating up or adjust the boiler thermostat, leading to higher heating bills. Avoid this by bleeding your radiators regularly. EST has a step-by-step guide here – or you can ask a plumber to do it for you. Remember to adjust each radiator individually using the thermostatic radiator valves (TRVs) once they’re bled, so you’re not over-heating rooms you don’t use.

4. Install radiator reflector panels

Energy is lost from radiators essentially heating the wall behind them at the expense of heating your room up quickly. To redirect that precious heat back to where it’s most needed, install radiator reflector panels or radiator foil behind each unit. This works best with older radiators that are on uninsulated external walls. Reflectors should cost around £30 to install, or a five-metre roll of foil should cover three radiators. This simple fix could lower your heating bills by £25 on average a year, according to the Energy Saving Trust.

5. Draught-proof your windows, doors, chimney and floors

Professional draught-proofing typically costs around £230, but you can make your home warmer yourself at a much lower cost. Draught-proofing strips for windows and doors cost about £2 per metre, making them an accessible way to improve your home's energy efficiency and comfort. With some simple draught-proofing, you can expect to save about £45 per year on average. For more details, visit the One Home charity’s website to learn more about draught proofing.

6. Insulate your walls

Up to a third of your home's heat can escape through the walls so it’s smart to insulate them. For cavity-wall insulation, small holes are drilled in the external walls and insulation beads are blown in. The holes are then sealed. The process is usually completed within a few hours and typically comes with an independent 25-year guarantee. If you don’t have cavity walls, insulating your interior or exterior walls is still worthwhile, but it involves more extensive work and will cost more. To find a qualified installer, visit the https://www.trustmark.org.uk/homeowner TrustMark website

7. Turn down your thermostat and hot water heating

Lowering your thermostat by just one degree could save you around £145 a year. Around 21°C is recommended. Wearing an extra layer indoors or getting cosy under a blanket while watching telly will help save on heating bills. Also, take some time to programme your heating so your radiators aren’t running while you're out and if you have a hot water tank instead of a combi boiler, double-check that your hot water isn’t set to constant. If you have a combi boiler you can turn down the flow temperature to save money.

Check out the OneHome charity’s free Energy Saving Guide for more tips to help you save on your energy bills. And for regular tips on Going Green, you can subscribe to One Home’s newsletter here. https://onehome.org.uk/category/newsletters/#footer_newsletter

Celebrity spot

Trip-hop band Massive Attack showed how sustainable live music could be at their recent homecoming show in Bristol. For their one-day festival dubbed Act 1.5 – referring to the global warming threshold countries agreed to in 2015 – the band replaced diesel generators with solar and wind-charged batteries to power their stage equipment. They also transported concertgoers to the site on electric buses and offered only plant-based food. “It was a blueprint for the way live music can be produced,” said the group’s Robert Del Naja after the show.

Green swap

Next time you cook a chilli, swap to plant-based mince. It’s made from sustainable protein like soy, wheat, pea and rice, or a combination of these. Brands like Beyond Mince and This taste great, have a similar texture to meat and are low in fat and high in protein and fibre.

Bonfires and fireworks on Guy Fawkes Night have been a tradition in the UK for centuries, but as the number and scale of events have grown, our November 5 celebrations have a negative impact on the environment and our health.

Bonfires, which can include materials like treated wood, chemicals and rubber, release carbon and particulates into the atmosphere, and fireworks include toxic chemicals which can linger in the air for days after they’re released.

Here are some steps you can take to make sure Bonfire Night goes off with a bang, while causing less harm to the environment.

• Reduce your individual impact by attending a public display rather than throwing your own fireworks party. Many councils, such as Wandsworth in London which organises the Battersea Park fireworks, are now holding sustainable events – using low-impact fireworks and offsetting carbon with tree-planting schemes. Public firework displays are also a great way to connect with your local community and raise money for good causes.

• If you’re having a party at home, only use untreated wood in your bonfire and no plastics, rubber or chemicals, including fire starters. Try to choose eco-friendly fireworks which use nitrogen-based fuel that burns cleanly and produces less smoke. If those aren’t available, it’s best to favour white-coloured fireworks as they use less harmful chemicals than coloured ones. Also, choose ground-based fireworks to avoid scattering harmful debris across wide areas.

• It might be sensible to wait for the right weather conditions for your party. The weather can make a big difference to how long fumes and particulate matter linger in the air. Choose a night when the air is clear with a light breeze, rather than still and cloudy, and remember that fireworks and bonfires should be avoided altogether in high winds.

• Loud bangs and bright flashes might be exciting for people, but they can trigger fear and panic in pets. Even if you don’t have a pet, be considerate of dogs, cats, horses and wildlife in your vicinity. and make sure pets are kept safely indoors and away from the action with TV on to mask the noise. Also, remember to check your bonfire thoroughly for any hedgehogs or other creatures nestling inside before setting it alight.

• Try a veggie catering menu – most guests won’t notice. Avoid using single-use plastic cups and plates. Instead use recycled paper or biodegradable bamboo products. Better still, use re-usable glasses, mugs and plates and recycle all glass, metal and paper packaging after the party. You can also compost any food waste that’s left over.

• Properly dispose of spent fireworks by soaking them in water for 20 minutes – or several hours if the firework misfired – then drain the water into the toilet and place the fireworks in a securely sealed bag which won’t leak. You can then place them in the household waste bin. Don’t try to recycle fireworks, even though they’re mostly made of paper. They contain harmful chemicals which can contaminate other materials at the recycling plant.

Fact or fiction

“Home insulation causes dampness and mould.”

FICTION.

Properly installed and ventilated loft and wall insulation won’t cause mould or dampness. However, in some cases there may be underlying building issues that can cause problems, so check carefully for any warning signs before installation.