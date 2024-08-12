Making most of back to school offers (photo: Adobe)

​As a mother of three children who seem to constantly need new gadgets, shoes, sports gear and clothes, back to school is a familiar challenge in our household.

Thankfully, Second Hand September coincides with the schools going back and there’s a lovely synergy between the two.

Essentially, the quality available is high enough that even the fussiest child can be satisfied with pre-loved options and it’s cheaper for you and better for the environment so a real win-win.

When it comes to school uniforms, parent teachers associations often hold second hand sales. A lot of schools have social media pages where you can request what you need and other parents list their unwanted uniform. You can also ask in parent WhatsApp groups or look at local social media sites.

Increasingly, homework and timetables are managed online making electronic devices essential. However, there’s many websites, such as www.backmarket.com that have plenty of refurbished second-hand electrical equipment for sale. From phones to tablets to laptops, whatever your child needs for school have a look online. One tip is that Back Market, like many preloved electronic stores, offer significantly shorter warranties compared to new goods, so make sure you test gadgets you buy right away. On old tech, it’s worth digging out any electricals you don’t use anymore as they’ll earn you money as well as increase the very low recycling rates in the UK.

Charity shops and websites, such as Vinted, are great for clothes and high street retailers, have spotted this trend with many, like Urban Outfitters, now hosting second hand sections in their main stores. You can borrow party dresses for weddings and Christmas Dos, or hire decorations for weddings and events. However, if you’re taking on the September second-hand challenge, why not think bigger than just sustainable fashion?

Auction houses are a great way to grab unique furniture, art and household necessities at a bargain. You can bid online and set a maximum amount and there’s a thrill of finding real treasurers.

Oxfam recently announced a new superstore in Manchester along with plans for ten more in the coming years. Preloved and charity superstores have popped up a lot over the years for savvy shoppers.

The EV electric vehicle second-hand market is at the most buoyant it’s ever been because as well as combating air pollution and climate change, they are far cheaper to run. With fewer moving parts there is also far less to go wrong with the cars.

People doing home swaps are effectively using a home that would otherwise be empty. On a smaller scale, there are food waste apps like Too Good to Go and Olio that offer food that would otherwise go in the bin and community fridges as well.

Get in touch via [email protected] to share second hand swaping tips for this September.

Celebrity spot

Canada’s largest city Toronto was hit by severe flooding earlier this month. The rapper Drake lives in the city and took to social media to share his own experience of the water pouring through his home onto what looked like some very expensive cream carpets. He posted on Instagram with a video of the floodwater joking that the murky-looking water had "better be espresso martini". The clean-up operation is ongoing.

Green swap

Swap day trips for local park visits. No need to drive this summer, a walk to your local green space with a picnic, a book and perhaps even binoculars to spot wildlife is a lovely free way to enjoy the natural environment you live in.

Protecting society’s vulnerable and green spaces

A society is judged by how it looks after its most vulnerable members. This has never been more important than when it comes to climate change and protecting those with disabilities.

Disabled people make up 24 percent of the population, so this is no small matter because, the most vulnerable are the ones most impacted by climate change.

Global warming is increasing the amount of heatwaves that occur. Recent figures from the Warm This Winter campaign reveal that 4.5m people have been so hot in their home that it has made them unwell in the last 12 months, dubbed the ‘Hot House Syndrome’.

People in wheelchairs or other health conditions struggle to regulate their temperatures during intense summer sun so they are more vulnerable to heat stroke with 15 per cent experiencing ill-health caused by high heat in the last year alone. The research also found that of those impacted 31 per centhave problems with sleep and 17 per cent struggle with the cost of keeping their homes cool.

Climate change is also increasing the risk of wildfires and flooding. Rapid evacuation is vital to save lives during these extreme events but those with disabilities need more time and assistance to evacuate. In recent floods, my friend, who is blind and can’t drive said it was very scary when water started to pour into her kitchen when she was at home with her children. UNESCAP research shows disabled people are up to four times more likely to die or be injured in climate disasters.

The UK is woefully under prepared for the impacts of climate change according to the Climate Change Committee so it’s essential that plans are developed to help protect all of society to adapt and stay safe with more extreme weather ahead.

Thankfully, we’re in the midst of moving from a fossil fuelled world to one powered by clean technology and this requires massive investment for wind farms and pylons, heat networks and car charging points.

We’re digging up thousands of miles of streets across the country so it’s an opportunity to make those streets more accessible for the people who use them.

Emma Geen has written about disability and the environment. She cites the fact that Bristol pavements – like lots of pavements in the UK are bumpy, cracked or blocked by cars or bins. It’s essential we include everyone in society in moves towards a greener future. And the need to stop pollution is urgent. In 2022, Emma says 300 people died because of Bristol’s dirty air – all were disabled and if it’s happening in Bristol, it’ll be repeated across country. We need to ensure these changes are well thought through to make sure this transition is futureproofed and fair across society.

Fact or fiction

A grand total of nine gigawatts of energy.

This is the total amount of projected nuclear energy capacity that will be created in 2035 in the United Kingdom if planned and also under construction nuclear infrastructure is delivered by that date.