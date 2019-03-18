Funding to help clean up streets

Leeds is to receive £137,582 of government funding to help clean up its streets.

The funding is park of £9.75million being given to councils across England, Communities Secretary Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP confirmed last Friday.

Leeds City Council, in partnership with existing community groups, will be able to use this one-off funding to support volunteers.

They will be able to buy tools such as litter pickers, gloves and brushes and provide training for residents on how to remove graffiti or tackle littering, as well as organise events to encourage more families to get involved.

The funding will give local authorities an opportunity to do more, encourage communities to take greater pride in their local area and support campaigns such as Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean Campaign running from March 22 to April 23.

Communities Secretary Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP said: “High streets are at the centre of our communities, and are places that are well loved, they sometimes need a bit of a spruce up to look their very best.

“That’s why we will be providing councils with £9.75 million to work with community groups who need that extra money to give their local high street a spring clean, making sure their town centres are really spick and span.”

The announcement supports commitments in the Government’s Litter Strategy and will also prime councils and communities ahead of the National High Street Perfect Day, a locally led and funded community clean-up planned for this summer and suggested in Sir John Timpson’s High Street Report.