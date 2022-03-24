A passer-by said he saw the fire service were dealing with smoke coming out of a tree. About five mins later, a digger was used to smash it down.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue confirmed a crew from Stanningley was called out to the drama at 11.19am during which it was discovered a tree stump in Armley Park was in flames. Firefighters confirmed the blaze was quickly extinguished.

