Fantastic support for Wharfedale Greenway

In a recent meeting at Beech Hill Church in Otley, local MPs, elected members from numerous Parish Councils, senior stakeholders and decision makers, were brought together to meet with the Friends of Wharfedale Greenway to preview the key findings from the survey. Some of the headlines include that of 1,705 respondents 95 per cent support the greenway; 3 per cent are unsure and 2 per cent are opposed to it.

Most people (93 per cent) wanted a traffic free walking route within the Wharfedale corridor with many (91 per cent) interested in having increased opportunities for fitness and recreation. Walking and cycling are the most popular uses that people thought they would use the greenway for but there is evidence that many would like access for all users. FOWG are aware of the issues regarding the differing needs of walkers, runners, horse riders, wheelchair users and prams and propose a ‘Code of Conduct’ based upon good practice from other greenways throughout the British Isles. “This is a challenge to be overcome as the project progresses,” said Neil Sheerer, FOWG Secretary.

FOWG was set up in 2021 by local volunteers who share the vision of creating a greenway supporting wildlife, leisure, and active travel. They are currently working with local communities and town/parish councils to raise awareness of and support for the greenway. FOWG has a management committee, a public website and regular open meetings made up of local volunteers who give their time to ensure that the group is accountable and runs effectively. The survey was designed to gauge the levels of public interest and the results are clear – public interest is very high. “At the many events we attend each year, the most common question we are asked is, ‘When is it going to happen?’” added Colm McCann. “There’s a real sense of disbelief that it is taking so long”.

Elected members and supporters on part of the Wharfedale Greenway route

Commenting after the event Anna Dixon, parliamentary candidate for Shipley constituency said “I give my full support to the Wharfedale Greenway. The benefits to communities along its path are clear - providing accessible green space, boosting physical activity, and enabling more people of all ages to adopt active travel reducing congestion on our roads. There is overwhelming public support , now we need planning, political support and funding to make the plans a reality”.