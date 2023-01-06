Enjoying your best tipple while you still green the planet

Meryl Streep still keen on protecting the environment (photo: Getty Images)

Q: How can I be environmentally friendly when it comes to having a drink or two?

We might be midway through dry January, but this is a question I get asked a lot. There are two ways to answer this question, the first is to think about mileage – in the same way that seasonal eating reduces food miles because you’re eating what’s produced on your doorstep, so does local drinking, and I don’t mean going to your pub around the corner.

Most counties in the UK have local breweries, whether they’re on a bigger or microbrewery scale so have a look at what’s being produced on your doorstep. There are the more obvious ones – like cider breweries in Somerset and whisky producers in the Highlands but Cornwall has gin producers, and the midlands has cider so research what you have locally, not only will you be reducing food miles – the distance your drink needs to travel to get to you – but you’ll also be helping out our economy too.

You can still be green while enjoying favourite tipple (photo: Adobe)

The next way to drink in an eco-friendly fashion is to support the bigger producers that have initiatives to help the environment and there are plenty of these.

Absolut Vodka uses carbon neutral facilities and is aiming for zero emissions, zero waste and 100 per cent recycling by 2040.

Bacardi operate an initiative called ‘Good Spirited: Building a Sustainable Future’. They’ve helped reduce their carbon emissions by 90 per cent and they’ve pledged to stop using plastic all together by 2030.

Bombay Gin have won industry awards for their approach to sustainability. They use a biomass boiler that uses by-products of their production process to power their distillery and are partially powered by hydro energy, which is renewable.

Glengoyne Whisky in Killearn north of Glasgow is powered by renewable energy and it’s partnered with the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust and are supporting their WWT Can! Campaign to create an additional 100k hectares of wetlands across the UK.

The Discarded Spirits company make vermouth, rum and vodka using waste ingredients from used banana skins to discarded grape skins from wine production.

Sapling Spirits pledge to plant a tree for every bottle sold. Each bottle lists a unique scannable code which tells you what tree was planted and where it lives. The company have planted over 89,000 trees from fruit trees in London to oak trees in Bristol.

Anheser-Busch InBev own brands including Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona, they’ve pledged to be powered entirely by renewable energy by 2025 with Budweiser already entirely brewed using renewable sources of energy.