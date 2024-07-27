A getaway to a quaint village isn’t difficult in our vibrant city when there are so many wonderful villages both in Leeds and in nearby cities.
1. Farsley
Farsley is a village in Leeds and known for its Victorian architecture and independent shops. It is home to Sunny Bank Mills, a textile mill that hosts art exhibitions and events, which Minister Rishi Sunak visited during his leadership. | Simon Hulme/National World Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Thorner
This rural village between Seacroft and Wetherby is also incredibly charming. It was named one of the best villages in the UK by the Sunday Times in 2021. | James HardistyPhoto: James Hardisty
3. Barwick-In-Elmet
Also considered one of the most charming villages in and around Leeds, Barwick-in-Elmet is a gorgeous village with much character. The village hosts a traditional Maypole festival every few years. Pictured is the All Saints Church, Barwick-In-Elmet. | James Hardisty/National World Photo: James Hardisty
4. Scarcroft
Scarcroft, in Leeds, is another charming village in our great city with gorgeous landscapes and many rural areas.It is home to the Scarcroft Golf Club, which was established in 1937. | Simon Hulme/National World Photo: Simon Hulme
5. Bramhope
With rich history and breathtaking landscapes, there’s no doubt that Bramhope would have made this list. It is surrounded by beautiful countryside and features stone houses. | Simon Hulme/National World Photo: Simon Hulme
6. Boston Spa
This Leeds village is on the south bank of the River Wharfe, near the busy market town of Wetherby. It offers a range of local shops, cafes and restaurants and is perfect for nature lovers. | James Hardisty/National WorldPhoto: James Hardisty
