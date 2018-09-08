Employers to visit Leeds town’s youth fair

MP For Pudsey, Stuart Andrew, is organising a Young Person’s Fair in his constituency next month.

The event will be at Crawshaw Academy in Pudsey on Friday, October 5 (12-7pm).

The Fair is to help provide young constituents and their parents with information and advice for all aspects of growing up.

That can include careers advice or everyday issues young people face including mental health support, money advice and help to combat social media bullying.

Local businesses who are recruiting will be attending so they can get out into the community and meet with young job seekers, which will allow attendees to hear exactly what employers are looking for.

Mr Andrew said: “Providing our young people with the best start to get on in life and have a rewarding career is an area very close to my heart.

“It is very important that we support youngsters through whatever is troubling them and I am delighted to confirm a number of fantastic local businesses are attending to give careers advice and to discuss the opportunities available.

“We are also being joined by personnel from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines and the West Yorkshire Police Cadets who will all be delighted to talk to and of my young constituents and their parents about the range of careers on offer.

“Help and advice will also be available from Leeds Trinity University, the Samaritans and the Prince’s Trust for any concerns that youngsters or their parents may be having with their personal life or with their educational prospects. “I would encourage everybody who feels they would benefit to attend and anybody who would like to know more about the Fair to get in touch.”