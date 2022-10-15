Emmerson Morgan-Pitt: Appeal launched to find Leeds 15-year-old not seen at home in Burley for over a week
An appeal to find a Leeds teenager who has not been home to his family for over a week has been launched.
The family of 15-year-old Emmerson Morgan-Pitt have reported him missing from his home in the Burley area to West Yorkshire Police.
He was last seen at home last Saturday, October 8, and was reported missing yesterday (Friday).
An appeal for the public’s help in reporting sightings of him as well as a picture of Emmerson have been posted by West Yorkshire Police.
He is described as being of dual heritage, 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, with brown, collar-length curly hair and green eyes.
Anyone who has seen Emmerson or has information about his movements or whereabouts is asked to contact the police. Similarly, Emmerson himself is urged to make contact to confirm he is safe and well.
Information can be passed to Leeds District CID by using 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 348 of 14/10.