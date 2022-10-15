The family of 15-year-old Emmerson Morgan-Pitt have reported him missing from his home in the Burley area to West Yorkshire Police.

He was last seen at home last Saturday, October 8, and was reported missing yesterday (Friday).

An appeal for the public’s help in reporting sightings of him as well as a picture of Emmerson have been posted by West Yorkshire Police.

Emmerson Morgan-Pitt, 15, has been reported missing from the Burley area of Leeds. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

He is described as being of dual heritage, 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, with brown, collar-length curly hair and green eyes.

Anyone who has seen Emmerson or has information about his movements or whereabouts is asked to contact the police. Similarly, Emmerson himself is urged to make contact to confirm he is safe and well.