Emmerdale’s Laura Norton has announced she is pregnant with her second child with co-star Mark Jordon.

The 39 year-old, best known for portraying Kerry Wyatt on the popular ITV soap, posted a photo of the pair on her instagram with the caption ‘Round 2… ‘ followed by a pregnant emoji and a baby emoji.

Mark Jordon, 57, also shared the news on social media, writing on Instagram: "Jesse Poppy and Joe get to share our next adventure.

"Thank you @laura_norts for the most special gift you’ve brought me . Thank you for being an amazing mum . Our next special little person is very lucky to have your care love and brilliant view of life.

"Let the adventures begin again . You’re working so hard in the Dales and give so much to us all. All five of us are blessed to have you in our world . Thank you xxxxx."

The couple met on the set of Emmerdale back in 2014 when Mark Jordon started as the role of Daz Spencer, and they started dating in 2015.

In an interview with OK!, Norton said: “It was about a year and a half later. We hadn’t seen each other since he’d left but we were friends. Then we just started hanging out and before we knew it we were falling for each other. We didn’t want to spoil our friendship. It was a slow burner.”

Spencer proposed to Norton back in 2018, but waited 7 months to let the public know.