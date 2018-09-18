Emmerdale stars and VIP guests turn out for preview party of The Ivy ahead of its launch in Leeds

For many years it has been ‘the’ place to be seen and a VIP party at London based restaurant The Ivy in Leeds proved no different this week.

Tv presenters, soap stars, business owners and VIP guests attended an invite only preview night on Monday at the restaurant, which is set to open in the Victoria Quarter of Leeds next Tuesday.

Emmerdale stars Fiona Wade (l), Amy Walsh (centre) and Rebecca Sarker (r)

Leeds lass, the BBC’s Gabby Logan, Amy Walsh and Fiona Wade, who play Tracy Shankley and Priya Sharma in Emmerdale were among the guests enjoying drinks and canapes ahead of the much-awaited opening of the brasserie. Also there was newsreader Gaynor Barnes.

The place was packed as locals were eager to get a glimpse of the latest addition to the Leeds lifestyle line-up.

It will be serving breakfasts, brunch, lunch and dinner as well as cocktails which are exclusive to The Ivy - a celebrity haunt which has attracted the likes of the Beckhams, Princess Diana, Tom Cruise, Joan Collins and Benedict Cumberbatch to name drop but a few.

Rob Hynes, the new general manager said: “I’m really looking forward to meeting our new neighbours and future regulars, and becoming part of the community in Leeds and Victoria Arcade.”

Leeds' Lord Mayor, Councillor Graham Latty, attended the party at The Ivy Victoria Quarter

The arrival of The Ivy in Leeds was confirmed in November last year and is being hailed as a catalyst for footfall in the Victoria Quarter area of the city centre.

Martin Dixon of LeedsBID told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “It is all about what brands we have. Victoria Gate is still quite new and the challenge of selling something in a new location is still being solved and we need to work on this but this can only help.”

ITV news presenter, Gaynor Barnes, and her friend, Fiona Movely, enjoying Ivy Royale cocktails