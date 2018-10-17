Emmerdale's James Moore for National Television Award for his role as Ryan Stocks

Emmerdale actor James Moore who has cerebral palsy as been shortlisted for a National Television Award just a few months after making his screen debut.

The actor who plays Ryan Stocks in the popular Yorkshire-based soap has been nominated for the Best Newcomer catagory at the glittering awards.

James is the first actor with cerebral palsy to be cast in a lead role in Emmerdale and has proved to be a fan favourite since first appearance in June.

Ryan made a dramatic appearance in the village as he was reunited with his long-lost mum Charity Dingle in one of the biggest soap twists of 2018.

Ryan's backstory is that he was conceived when Charity was just 14-years-old and had been groomed and forced into sex work. She abandoned her baby thinking he’d died when he flat lined when he was just minutes old and fled the hospital, however he survived and was raised by kindly midwife Irene Stocks.

On hearing his nomination James said: “I couldn’t believe it when I first found out, especially with so much talent in my category. I’ve had such a brilliant time on set and working with the Emmerdale team this news is just fantastic.”

Charlotte Armitage, managing director of YAFTA Talent Agency which represents James said: “We are so proud of James and the impact he’s made on screen in such a short time.

"He’s a fantastic actor and great role model. We will all have our fingers and toes crossed he brings the trophy home.”

YAFTA is leading the way in changing on-screen representation of diversity. Alongside James, YAFTA has also placed Downs Syndrome actor, Liam Bairstow as a regularly character on Coronation Street.

The 2019 NTA winners will be announced on January 22 at a glittering ceremony at the O2 in London following a public vote.

Voting can be made at www.nationaltvawards.com