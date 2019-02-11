Emirates is recruiting cabin crew in Yorkshire

Fancy working for one of the world's most glamorous airlines?

Dubai-based Emirates is holding a recruitment day in York to fill cabin crew vacancies on its expanded roster of routes and aircraft.

The event takes place at the Marriott Hotel on Tadcaster Road in Dringhouses on Saturday February 16 from 8am.

Emirates cabin crew receive benefits including a tax-free income, living accommodation in a shared compound in Dubai, free transport to and from the airport, medical and dental cover, and discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai. There are also concessional travel benefits for staff and their families and friends.

Applicants must be aged over 21 and have an arm reach of 212cm when standing on tiptoes. Candidates are required to bring an up-to-date CV written in English and a recent photo to the recruitment day. They must be prepared to spend the full day at the hotel if required to. There will then be further assessments and interviews at a later date for those shortlisted.

Emirates flies to 157 destinations with 269 aircraft. There are over 600 British pilots and 1,500 cabin crew from the UK.

Although not mandatory, candidates are encouraged to complete an online application on the Emirates Group careers website prior to attending the open day. Further information about the requirements for the selection process as well as cabin crew starting salary and benefits can be found at: http://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew/.