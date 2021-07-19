Emergency services in Leeds park as body found in water by police

Emergency services are in a Leeds park this afternoon after a body was found in water by police.

By Daniel Sheridan
Monday, 19th July 2021, 2:27 pm
Updated Monday, 19th July 2021, 2:28 pm

At 7.42am this morning (July 19), police received a report of a body in the lake in Middleton Park.

Emergency services attended and the body of a man was removed from the water and confirmed as deceased.

He was subsequently identified as a local man aged in his seventies, police confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

At 7.42am this morning (July 19), police received a report of a body in the lake in Middleton Park.
At 7.42am this morning (July 19), police received a report of a body in the lake in Middleton Park.

There are no suspicious circumstances, West Yorkshire Police said.

The Coroner’s Office has been informed.

Emergency servicesLeedsWest Yorkshire Police