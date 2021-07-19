Emergency services in Leeds park as body found in water by police

At 7.42am this morning (July 19), police received a report of a body in the lake in Middleton Park.

Emergency services attended and the body of a man was removed from the water and confirmed as deceased.

He was subsequently identified as a local man aged in his seventies, police confirmed.

There are no suspicious circumstances, West Yorkshire Police said.