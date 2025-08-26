Woodhouse Lane crash: Cyclist rushed to hospital in Leeds after crash with HGV on citybound road

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 26th Aug 2025, 11:31 BST
A cyclist was rushed to hospital in Leeds this morning following a collision with a HGV vehcile.

Police were called to reports of a collision involving a cyclist and a HGV this morning (Tuesday) on Woodhouse Lane shortly before 8am

A West Yorkshire Police spokespersons said: “The cyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital to be checked over.”

According to the Connecting Leeds social media page, the crash happened by the junction with Rampart Road in Woodhouse.

The road was cleared and reopened shortly after 9am.

