A cyclist was rushed to hospital in Leeds this morning following a collision with a HGV vehcile.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to reports of a collision involving a cyclist and a HGV this morning (Tuesday) on Woodhouse Lane shortly before 8am

A West Yorkshire Police spokespersons said: “The cyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital to be checked over.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Connecting Leeds social media page, the crash happened by the junction with Rampart Road in Woodhouse.

The road was cleared and reopened shortly after 9am.