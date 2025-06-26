Police have named the woman who died following a crash with a road sweeper in Batley earlier this week.

She was 77-year-old Khatija Umarji from Batley.

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate the collision which occurred at around 9.50am on Commercial Street on Tuesday, 24 June.

Batley: Woman who died after being hit by roadsweeper named by police

A man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been interviewed and released on bail.

The Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal to any witnesses to come forward.

They are also asking that anyone with footage of the collision or events leading up to it provides this to the police and is mindful of Khatija Umarji’s family in not posting or sharing it on social media.