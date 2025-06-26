Commercial Street, Batley: Woman named after fatal crash with road sweeper
She was 77-year-old Khatija Umarji from Batley.
Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate the collision which occurred at around 9.50am on Commercial Street on Tuesday, 24 June.
A man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been interviewed and released on bail.
The Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal to any witnesses to come forward.
They are also asking that anyone with footage of the collision or events leading up to it provides this to the police and is mindful of Khatija Umarji’s family in not posting or sharing it on social media.