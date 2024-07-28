Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have been called out to a crash in north Leeds.

It happened on Wetherby Road (A58) near Shadwell, at the junction with Carr Lane. An eyewitness reported that police were at the scene shortly after 12.30pm.

The road is partially blocked and officers are directing traffic around the site of the crash.

Police attending a crash on Wetherby Road, near Shadwell, which is causing congestion (Photo by National World - inset AA/Google) | National World - inset AA/Google

A source who saw the scene said: "There were two policemen stood in the road, manually directing traffic and a large police van parked across the Wetherby-bound lane, blocking access.

“There was another police vehicle at the scene too It looked like there had been a crash and I could see four or so people standing at the roadside and they looked like they were arguing.

“A little further up from the police van there was what looked like an Audi on a verge at the side of the road. I didn't see an ambulance and it wasn't immediately obvious if anyone had been injured.”

