Wetherby Road Shadwell: Police called to crash at Leeds junction with road blocked
It happened on Wetherby Road (A58) near Shadwell, at the junction with Carr Lane. An eyewitness reported that police were at the scene shortly after 12.30pm.
The road is partially blocked and officers are directing traffic around the site of the crash.
A source who saw the scene said: "There were two policemen stood in the road, manually directing traffic and a large police van parked across the Wetherby-bound lane, blocking access.
“There was another police vehicle at the scene too It looked like there had been a crash and I could see four or so people standing at the roadside and they looked like they were arguing.
“A little further up from the police van there was what looked like an Audi on a verge at the side of the road. I didn't see an ambulance and it wasn't immediately obvious if anyone had been injured.”
The location of the crash on Wetherby Road is a busy 50mph route between Wetherby and the East Leeds Orbital Road. A live AA traffic map shows congestion on the approach to the accident in both directions.
