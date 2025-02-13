Wakefield fire: Police investigation launched after major house blaze at The Point
Emergency crews were called at around 3.35am this morning (Thursday) to reports of a fire on The Point
A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Five crews and an aerial ladder appliance attended and found a house fire, 90% involved in flames.
“Crews used breathing apparatus, hose reels and positive pressure ventilation fans to extinguish the fire.
“(There were) no reports of any injuries and all crews have now left the scene.”
West Yorkshire Police have said that there were no reports of any people inside the property and added that the cause of the fire is under investigation.