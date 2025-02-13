A police investigation is underway following a major house fire in the early hours of the morning in Wakefield.

Emergency crews were called at around 3.35am this morning (Thursday) to reports of a fire on The Point

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Five crews and an aerial ladder appliance attended and found a house fire, 90% involved in flames.

The house fire was on The Point in Wakefield in the early hours of Thursday morning | Google

“Crews used breathing apparatus, hose reels and positive pressure ventilation fans to extinguish the fire.

“(There were) no reports of any injuries and all crews have now left the scene.”

West Yorkshire Police have said that there were no reports of any people inside the property and added that the cause of the fire is under investigation.