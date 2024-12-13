Wakefield crash: Driver flees the scene after car flips over in road traffic collision with other vehicles
Police were called to Gissing Road in Wakefield at 7.06pm yesterday (Thursday) to a report a black car was on its side following a road traffic collision.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “No injuries were reported and persons in the vehicle were said to have left the scene.
“Enquiries remain ongoing today by the Eastern Area Roads Policing Unit.”
Footage from the scene shows that the car had collided with a number of other vehicles on the residential road before coming to a stop on its side.
Anyone with information, who can assist with ongoing enquiries is asked to contact Leeds CID online or by calling 101.
