A driver was able to flee the scene after a crash in Wakefield despite the car landing on its side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Gissing Road in Wakefield at 7.06pm yesterday (Thursday) to a report a black car was on its side following a road traffic collision.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “No injuries were reported and persons in the vehicle were said to have left the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crash happened on Gissing Road in Wakefield | Google

“Enquiries remain ongoing today by the Eastern Area Roads Policing Unit.”

Footage from the scene shows that the car had collided with a number of other vehicles on the residential road before coming to a stop on its side.

Anyone with information, who can assist with ongoing enquiries is asked to contact Leeds CID online or by calling 101.