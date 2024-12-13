Wakefield crash: Driver flees the scene after car flips over in road traffic collision with other vehicles

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 13th Dec 2024, 11:57 BST
A driver was able to flee the scene after a crash in Wakefield despite the car landing on its side.

Police were called to Gissing Road in Wakefield at 7.06pm yesterday (Thursday) to a report a black car was on its side following a road traffic collision.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “No injuries were reported and persons in the vehicle were said to have left the scene.

The crash happened on Gissing Road in Wakefieldplaceholder image
The crash happened on Gissing Road in Wakefield | Google

“Enquiries remain ongoing today by the Eastern Area Roads Policing Unit.”

Footage from the scene shows that the car had collided with a number of other vehicles on the residential road before coming to a stop on its side.

Anyone with information, who can assist with ongoing enquiries is asked to contact Leeds CID online or by calling 101.

