Garsdale Avenue Bradford: Man's body found at flat as police launch investigation into 'unexplained death'
Police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in Bradford.
The 57-year-old man was found dead at his flat on Garsdale Avenue, Bradford.
Officers were called to the property at 5.46pm yesterday evening (Wednesday, July 23) after concerns were raised.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the man’s death is currently being “treated as unexplained” whilst enquiries are carried out.
