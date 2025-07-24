Breaking

Garsdale Avenue Bradford: Man's body found at flat as police launch investigation into 'unexplained death'

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 24th Jul 2025, 11:28 BST
Police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in Bradford.

The 57-year-old man was found dead at his flat on Garsdale Avenue, Bradford.

The 57-year-old man was found dead at his flat on Garsdale Avenue, Bradford.placeholder image
The 57-year-old man was found dead at his flat on Garsdale Avenue, Bradford. | Google/NW

Officers were called to the property at 5.46pm yesterday evening (Wednesday, July 23) after concerns were raised.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the man’s death is currently being “treated as unexplained” whilst enquiries are carried out.

Keep up to date with all the latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

Related topics:BradfordWest Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice