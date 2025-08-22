Two taken to hospital after Leeds kitchen fire

Two people required hospital treatment after a kitchen fire at a house in east Leeds.

Firefighters from Killingbeck, Leeds and Hunslet fire stations responded to the blaze on Morritt Drive in Halton at 9.50pm last night. (August 21)

Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel were used to extinguish the fire in the kitchen of the three-storey mid terraced property.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service confirmed two casualties suffering with smoke inhalation were handed into the care of Yorkshire Ambulance Service and then transported to hospital.

They added there was no working smoke detection fitted.