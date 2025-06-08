Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious injury road traffic crash involving an electric motorbike in Leeds.

Officers were called to the incident on the A64 York Road at the junction with Old York Road at 9.07pm on Friday, June 6.

The bike had joined the A64 from Old York Road and was involved in a collision with white Volkswagen T-Roc.

Two men, aged 21 and 22, who were believed to have been the rider and passenger, suffered head injuries, which are not considered life threatening but are serious to one.

The incident is being investigated by the Roads Policing Unit and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam, home CCTV or doorbell footage.

* Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting reference 13250319112 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat