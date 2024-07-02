Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A body has been found that is believed to be that of a man missing in Leeds for over a week.

At 8.09pm last night (Monday) a member of the public reported finding the body of a man in woods off Thwaite Lane, Stourton.

While formal identification is yet to be completed, initial enquiries suggest the body may be that of missing man Andrew Wilson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Wilson was reported missing on June 21 | WYP

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Mr Wilson, aged 65, was reported missing in Leeds on June 21 and enquiries to locate him have been ongoing since then. He was last seen in the general area where the body was found.

“His family has been informed and officers are continuing to provide support to them.