Andrew Wilson Leeds: Tragedy as body found in Stourton woods believed to be man missing for over a week
and live on Freeview channel 276
At 8.09pm last night (Monday) a member of the public reported finding the body of a man in woods off Thwaite Lane, Stourton.
While formal identification is yet to be completed, initial enquiries suggest the body may be that of missing man Andrew Wilson.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Mr Wilson, aged 65, was reported missing in Leeds on June 21 and enquiries to locate him have been ongoing since then. He was last seen in the general area where the body was found.
“His family has been informed and officers are continuing to provide support to them.
“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances in relation to the death and the Coroner’s Office has been informed.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.